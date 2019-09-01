PD: New Mexico family traveling to Arizona found safe after being reported missing

article

The Albuquerque Police Department says a family has been found safe after it was reported they had gone missing while traveling to Arizona.

Police have located Melody Vieux, her daughters, 5-year-old Harveena Tilden and 1-year-old Agnes Tilden, and her boyfriend Stephen Tilden.

According to police, the family left Albuquerque the evening of August 25 headed to Arizona in a 1999 gray Chevy van with license plate CNM9186.

Investigators say Melody sent text messages to family members on August 27 stating the family was on a back road in Gallop, NM and that Stephen was striking and pushing her as her and her girls were trying to walk away.

No other details have been provided by Albuquerque Police.