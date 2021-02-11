PD: Peoria AMBER Alert suspect intentionally hit boy’s mother with van

A man accused of kidnapping his infant son in a custodial dispute that led to the death of the boy’s mother told police he intentionally struck the woman with her stolen van, police in Peoria, said on Feb. 11.

A judge on Thursday ordered that Eric Maes, 30, remain jailed in lieu of $2 million bail on suspicion of premeditated first-degree murder, kidnapping in apprehension of injury, endangerment and theft of means of transportation.

Maes was arrested Wednesday in Phoenix in a wash area after he was spotted in Phoenix and tried to run from officers, police said.

The 10-month-old boy named Abel was found in good health, but police said his 30-year-old mother, Brittany Martie of Phoenix, died from injuries suffered Tuesday after her van was driven off with her son inside.

Police initially said while Maes was still at large that Martie was injured after she grabbed and held onto the van.

However, a police probable-cause statement released Thursday said Maes was interviewed by police Wednesday evening and admitted stealing the van and fighting with the boy and Martie inside the vehicle.

Maes said Martie jumped out of the moving van and that he turned it around and intentionally struck Martie as she stood on a sidewalk, the statement said.

The van was stolen from outside a home where Maes’ adult sister had been babysitting the boy, the statement said.

Police said a person in the neighborhood called 911, reporting hearing a woman yelling "stop, stop, help, help" from inside the van and, after the van did a U-turn, that the person walked down the street and "found a woman wrapped around a fire hydrant."

Possible blood and possible handprints were found on the front of the van after it was found abandoned early Wednesday, the statement said.

The boy was found early Wednesday at a north Phoenix home where a resident answered a knock on the door early Wednesday and called 911 after finding the infant.

Police initially said Maes lived in Sun City but the probable-caused statement released Thursday said he was a transient who "has no place to live."

The statement also said Maes said told police he was a methamphetamine user and had smoked it earlier in the week.

Court records didn’t list an attorney for Maes who could comment on his behalf. The records said one would be appointed for him.

