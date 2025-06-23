PD: Phoenix woman shoots, kills her boyfriend after an assault

article

The Brief A woman shot and killed her boyfriend early Monday morning following a report of an assault, police said. It happened in north Phoenix near 23rd and Northern avenues around 1:30 a.m. on June 23. The man was identified as 46-year-old Tony Garcia.



A woman was released after allegedly shooting and killing her boyfriend in Phoenix early Monday morning.

What we know:

On June 23 at around 1:30 a.m., Phoenix Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near 23rd and Northern avenues. When they arrived, they found 46-year-old Tony Garcia on the ground with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police say the shooter, Garcia's girlfriend, was detained at the home.

"After processing the scene, reviewing evidence, and interviewing the woman, detectives learned there was an assault that occurred between Garcia and the woman that led to the shooting. After consulting with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, detectives released the woman pending the outcome of the investigation," Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The woman's name was not released.

Police didn't provide any details on the reported assault that happened before the shooting.

Map of where the shooting happened