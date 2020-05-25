PD: Suspect arrested after man fatally shot in west Phoenix

article

Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in west Phoenix on May 24.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to a shooting near 69th Avenue and Garfield and found 49-year-old Martin Lopez with gunshot wounds.

Lopez was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

On May 25, police arrested 38-year-old Juan Cazares-Lopez in connection to the shooting.

Investigations revealed the suspect and victim were arguing when the shooting occurred.

Cazares-Lopez has been booked into jail.