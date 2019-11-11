PD: Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting near 43rd Ave. and Camelback
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in a parking lot near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road.
Police say one suspect has been taken to a hospital and no officers were injured. The suspect's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police say a robbery suspect armed with a knife did not listen to officers' commands to drop the weapon and instead moved toward the officers.
