PD: Suspects on the run after police shooting near 61st Avenue and Glendale

Multiple suspects are on the run after an officer-involved shooting near 61st Avenue and Glendale on April 18, police said.

Officials say they had responded to the area Sunday afternoon for reports of people who were fighting in the neighborhood.

The first police officer that arrived was involved in a shooting with suspects inside of a car before they fled, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Police did not disclose any details about who the suspects might be or provide a description of the vehicle.

No other details about the shooting were immediately available.

