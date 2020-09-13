PD: Teen dead following double shooting in Phoenix

article

Police say one teen is dead and another is injured following a double shooting on the night of Sunday, Sept. 13.

At around 7:30 p.m., Phoenix police officers responded to the area of Southern Avenue and 20th Street for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 17-year-old Isaiah Harris and a 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a hospital where Harris was pronounced dead. The 15 year old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

