Arizona weather forecast: Warm Easter weekend ahead for Phoenix

The Brief The Valley experienced a warm start to the holiday weekend with a high of 91 degrees Saturday, while Easter Sunday is expected to reach 95 degrees. Temperatures are forecast to remain in the 90s through the middle of next week, running more than 10 degrees above seasonal norms. Another cool down is coming late next week, with rain chances in the Valley's forecast.



It was a warm start to the holiday weekend with an even warmer Easter Sunday.

This Weekend:

Saturday brought in a high of 91 degrees with the average sitting at 83 degrees.

A ridge of high pressure will bring in warmer weather for Easter, with a daytime high of around 95 degrees. The Valley will remain dry and mostly sunny for the rest of the holiday weekend with occasional breezy winds.

Looking Ahead:

90s will continue through the middle of next week with temperatures running over 10 degrees above normal.

A disturbance on Monday will bring the chance for scattered to isolated showers along high terrain mainly east of Phoenix. Winds will pick up along with cloud coverage as this backdoor front moves through.

By next weekend, temperatures will drop back down into the 80s. This system could also bring a chance for increased winds and precipitation.

Friday:

Phoenix hit a high of 88 degrees on Friday, which is just 5 degrees above average.

Winds varied across the state today, with lighter winds expected heading into the weekend.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)