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AZ woman to spend decades behind bars; latest on Nancy Guthrie | Nightly Roundup

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Published  April 3, 2026 6:50pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - Arizona woman sentenced; body pulled from Phoenix canal; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, April 3, 2026.

1. Arizona woman sentenced to decades in prison

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Arizona woman gets over 50 years in prison for sexual assault, bestiality
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Arizona woman gets over 50 years in prison for sexual assault, bestiality

Kelly Rae Smith, 45, was caught on video sexually assaulting children that she babysat and engaging in sexual acts with a service dog, the Yavapai County Attorney's Office said.

2. Latest on Nancy Guthrie

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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 62 latest updates
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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 62 latest updates

Friday marks Day 62 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie. Nancy disappeared from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1, and authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.

Also Watch: Gone in the Night: The Search for Nancy Guthrie

3. "Buzzing" with activity

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Warm Arizona winter triggering explosion in bee activity
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Warm Arizona winter triggering explosion in bee activity

The early arrival of bees has generated a buzz (no pun intended) throughout the Valley.

4. Man arrested following gruesome find

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Suspect arrested after body found inside trunk in Phoenix
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Suspect arrested after body found inside trunk in Phoenix

Police believe 44-year-old Derek Standridge was killed inside a hotel room near 24th and Van Buren streets before being loaded into a trunk and driven away from the scene. The suspect in the murder, 26-year-old Charlie Carldwell, was arrested.

5. Body pulled from Valley canal

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Body pulled from Phoenix canal: FD
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Body pulled from Phoenix canal: FD

A police investigation is underway, according to Phoenix Fire, after a person's body was pulled from a canal.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/3/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/3/26

We're expecting a rather warm Easter weekend, but this stretch of warm weather wouldn't last too long.

Get the Full Forecast

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