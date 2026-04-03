AZ woman to spend decades behind bars; latest on Nancy Guthrie | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Arizona woman sentenced; body pulled from Phoenix canal; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, April 3, 2026.
1. Arizona woman sentenced to decades in prison
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Kelly Rae Smith, 45, was caught on video sexually assaulting children that she babysat and engaging in sexual acts with a service dog, the Yavapai County Attorney's Office said.
2. Latest on Nancy Guthrie
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Friday marks Day 62 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie. Nancy disappeared from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1, and authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.
Also Watch: Gone in the Night: The Search for Nancy Guthrie
3. "Buzzing" with activity
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The early arrival of bees has generated a buzz (no pun intended) throughout the Valley.
4. Man arrested following gruesome find
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Police believe 44-year-old Derek Standridge was killed inside a hotel room near 24th and Van Buren streets before being loaded into a trunk and driven away from the scene. The suspect in the murder, 26-year-old Charlie Carldwell, was arrested.
5. Body pulled from Valley canal
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A police investigation is underway, according to Phoenix Fire, after a person's body was pulled from a canal.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
We're expecting a rather warm Easter weekend, but this stretch of warm weather wouldn't last too long.
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