PD: Woman injured after shots fired at house party in Scottsdale

Scottsdale Police say one woman was injured after shots were fired at a house party in Scottsdale.

Officers responded to a home near Pima and Indian School Roads at 2:00 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of shots being fired. Witnesses told police they heard multiple gunshots coming from a large party at a vacation rental property.

Police found a woman with a gunshot wound to the arm, and she was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were able to make contact with several people at the home but determined multiple people also left before police arrived. They believe there could be additional victims and witnesses. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Scottsdale Police at 480-312-5000 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.