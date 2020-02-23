Expand / Collapse search

PD: Woman killed after vehicle hits wall, pole in Glendale

Glendale
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one woman dead. 

Officers responded to the crash just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday near 75th and Glendale Avenues.

Police say the vehicle left the roadway and struck a block wall and then a pole. A female driver and a passenger were inside. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene and the passenger taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Investigators say it has not yet been determined if speed and/or impairment are a factor in this crash. 

The investigation is ongoing. 