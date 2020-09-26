Pedestrian dies in fatal crash near 44th Street and Washington
PHOENIX - A man has died after being hit by a car near 44th Street and Washington on Sept. 25, Phoenix police say.
Vernon Crawford, 61, was crossing Washington Street Friday night when he was struck by a Kia Forte traveling west, officials said.
Crawford later died at the hospital. The driver of the Kia, who stayed at the scene, was not injured.
Impairment was not a factor in the crash, officials say, The investigation is ongoing.