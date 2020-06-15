Pedestrian hit by vehicle near I-17 and Bethany Home Road

Police say the driver of an SUV hit a wall on the Bethany Home Road off-ramp, lost control and veered into a parking lot, where they hit a fire hydrant and a woman.

The woman was transported to an area hospital and officials say she may not survive.

Police say the driver then tried to flee the scene, but had a flat tire and only made it a few hundred feet.

Four teens in the vehicle attempted to run from the area, but were arrested.

Police believe impairment played a role in the collision.

The off-ramp on Interstate 17 southbound will remain closed at Bethany Home Road during the investigation.

No names have been released in this case.