A deadly crash closed down I-10 Sunday morning near 16th Street.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver early in the morning on Dec. 31. The driver stayed at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed at 7th Street for the investigation, but they've since reopened.

The victim wasn't identified.

There's no word on what led up to the crash.

Map of where the crash happened: