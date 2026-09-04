Pedestrian killed in overnight Phoenix crash: PD

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The Brief A man is dead following a crash near 7th Avenue and Osborn overnight, according to Phoenix Police. Investigators say the man was walking in the roadway mid-block when he was hit. Police say the driver allegedly involved "did not show signs of impairment." Speed also does not appear to be a factor."



Phoenix Police say a pedestrian is dead after a crash that happened during the overnight hours on Sept. 4.

What we know:

In a brief statement, police officials say officers and fire crews were called to the area of 7th Avenue and Osborn Road for a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

"The adult male pedestrian was walking in the roadway mid-block when he was hit by a vehicle," read a portion of the statement. "The pedestrian was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased."

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the pedestrian. They say his family has not been notified.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say the driver allegedly involved didn't know what he hit until he got home, and saw the damage his car suffered.

"He then returned to the scene where he learned what happened," officials wrote. "The driver of the vehicle did not show signs of impairment and speed does not appear to be a factor."

What's next:

Police say the department's Vehicular Crimes Unit is looking into what happened.

Area where the crash happened