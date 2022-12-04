Pedestrians killed in 2 Phoenix crashes just hours apart

Two pedestrians were killed just hours apart in separate crashes at Phoenix intersections on Friday night, police said.

40th Street and Greenway

Police said a 71-year-old man was killed while crossing the street near 40th Street and Greenway Road at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 2.

A witness told officers that the man had been walking on the crosswalk against a "Don't Walk" signal when he was struck.

"The adult male driver involved was traveling northbound on 40th Street with a green light when the collision occurred," police said in a statement.

The driver reportedly did not show any signs of impairment.

27th Avenue and Missouri

Meanwhile, at 11 p.m. that same night, a 72-year-old woman was struck and killed while crossing midblock near 27th Avenue and Missouri.

The driver had been heading northbound down 27th Avenue when the crash happened. He did not show signs of impairment either, police said.