Nancy Guthrie latest updates; former Arizona Cardinals coach dies l Morning News Brief

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From the latest developments in the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie to a former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals who passed away at the age of 74, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 14.

1. Latest on Nancy Guthrie search

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2. Standoff leads to deadly shooting in East Valley neighborhood

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3. Stepbrother accused of cruise ship murder

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4. Brackish groundwater funding bill vetoed by Hobbs

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5. Rest in peace

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