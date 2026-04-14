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Nancy Guthrie latest updates; former Arizona Cardinals coach dies l Morning News Brief

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Published  April 14, 2026 10:00am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
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The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (Getty Images)

From the latest developments in the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie to a former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals who passed away at the age of 74, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 14.

1. Latest on Nancy Guthrie search

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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 73 latest updates
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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 73 latest updates

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for more than 70 days. Authorities believe she was abducted from her Tucson-area home sometime between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

2. Standoff leads to deadly shooting in East Valley neighborhood

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Suspect dead after barricade, shooting in Queen Creek
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Suspect dead after barricade, shooting in Queen Creek

A shooting and barricade situation on Monday night near Sossaman Road and San Tan Boulevard left a suspect dead and a man hurt.

3. Stepbrother accused of cruise ship murder

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Anna Kepner stepbrother charged with murder in Florida teen's cruise ship death
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Anna Kepner stepbrother charged with murder in Florida teen's cruise ship death

Anna Kepner's 16-year-old stepbrother has been charged with first-degree murder after the 18-year-old Florida teenager was found dead aboard Carnival's Horizon cruise ship during a family vacation in November 2025, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Monday.

4. Brackish groundwater funding bill vetoed by Hobbs

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Gov. Hobbs vetoes Arizona water recovery bill
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Gov. Hobbs vetoes Arizona water recovery bill

Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill intended to fund the recovery and treatment of brackish groundwater to address Arizona's water shortage.

5. Rest in peace

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Dave McGinnis: Former Arizona Cardinals coach dies at 74
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Dave McGinnis: Former Arizona Cardinals coach dies at 74

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Dave McGinnis passed away Monday at a Tennessee hospital with his family at his side, the Associated Press reported.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 4/14/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 4/14/26

Tuesday's high in the Valley will be about 80 degrees, which is below average for this time of the year.

Click here for full forecast

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