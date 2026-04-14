Nancy Guthrie latest updates; former Arizona Cardinals coach dies l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (Getty Images)
From the latest developments in the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie to a former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals who passed away at the age of 74, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 14.
1. Latest on Nancy Guthrie search
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Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for more than 70 days. Authorities believe she was abducted from her Tucson-area home sometime between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
2. Standoff leads to deadly shooting in East Valley neighborhood
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A shooting and barricade situation on Monday night near Sossaman Road and San Tan Boulevard left a suspect dead and a man hurt.
3. Stepbrother accused of cruise ship murder
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Anna Kepner's 16-year-old stepbrother has been charged with first-degree murder after the 18-year-old Florida teenager was found dead aboard Carnival's Horizon cruise ship during a family vacation in November 2025, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Monday.
4. Brackish groundwater funding bill vetoed by Hobbs
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Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill intended to fund the recovery and treatment of brackish groundwater to address Arizona's water shortage.
5. Rest in peace
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Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Dave McGinnis passed away Monday at a Tennessee hospital with his family at his side, the Associated Press reported.
A look at today's weather
Tuesday's high in the Valley will be about 80 degrees, which is below average for this time of the year.
Click here for full forecast