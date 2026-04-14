Arizona weather forecast: Exiting storm system driving cooler air into the state

The Brief A storm system that brought rain and snow to Arizona on Monday will continue to drive cooler air into the state on Tuesday. The Valley will see a high of about 80 degrees on April 14, which is below the normal for this time of the year. Highs will gradually warm back up for the rest of the week, with temps in the 90s forecast for the weekend.



Following a cold front and storm system passage, Tuesday is forecast to be a beautiful day!

Today:

Throughout the day, the storm system that brought us rain and snow Monday night will continue to drive cooler air into our state. Winds will be weaker than the last few days, but it may still be a touch breezy in the High Country. A few isolated rain showers are also possible in the High Country. In the Valley, it will remain sunny and comfortable.

The forecast high caps at 80 in Phoenix on Tuesday, which is 5 degrees below average for the date. The temperature will cap in the low 50s in Flagstaff with overnights still dropping below freezing.

Dig deeper:

As the storm passed, Arizona Snowbowl picked up 6 inches of snow Monday overnight. This means they'll maintain the additional snow the next few days with their mild temperatures. So, they'll remain open for skiing and snowboarding both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Rest of the Week:

The temperature will begin to warm over the next few days. The forecast high hits 86 on Wednesday and 88 on Thursday. A system will pass to our north on Thursday, which increases winds to breezy in the Valley and windy in the High Country. The system will dip temperatures into the mid 80s again on Friday.

This Weekend:

We'll see more clear heating. The forecast reaches 89 on Saturday and 95 on Sunday and Monday. The forecast continues to be dry and mostly sunny each day, except for Thursday (additional clouds are expected that day).

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)