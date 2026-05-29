Arrests made in 'bank jugging' case; Man indicted following pregnant woman's shooting death | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Men from Texas accused of conducting bank scheme in Arizona; parents among those arrested during Gilbert enforcement operation; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, May 29, 2026.
1. Men arrested following AZ "bank jugging" case
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Three Texas men face charges in Phoenix after allegedly conducting bank jugging schemes where ATM users were followed and later robbed.
2. Parents arrested following Gilbert incident
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Gilbert Police arrested six people, including two parents, during a targeted e-bike enforcement operation that required use of force on a 14-year-old.
3. AZ man indicted over pregnant woman's shooting death
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An 18-year-old man has been indicted on murder and other charges, according to Maricopa County prosecutors, following a shooting that left a teen girl and two babies dead.
4. Flag football league relocated after complaints from Cardinals owner's brother
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The Brigade, one of the largest NFL flag football leagues in the Valley, was forced to move its games away from Cherokee Elementary School following noise complaints from a small group of nearby affluent residents.
5. New development in Nancy Guthrie case
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In an interview with Fox News Digital, James T. Watson, an anthropologist at the University of Arizona, said the remains were found near a known archaeological site, and they belonged to someone believed to have been buried up to 1,000 years ago.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
Parts of the state were under a Wind Advisory on Friday. Meanwhile, we are expecting a return to triple-digit temperatures this weekend for the Valley.
Get the Full Forecast