Arrests made in 'bank jugging' case; Man indicted following pregnant woman's shooting death | Nightly Roundup

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Men from Texas accused of conducting bank scheme in Arizona; parents among those arrested during Gilbert enforcement operation; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, May 29, 2026.

1. Men arrested following AZ "bank jugging" case

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2. Parents arrested following Gilbert incident

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3. AZ man indicted over pregnant woman's shooting death

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4. Flag football league relocated after complaints from Cardinals owner's brother

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5. New development in Nancy Guthrie case

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