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Arrests made in 'bank jugging' case; Man indicted following pregnant woman's shooting death | Nightly Roundup

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Published  May 29, 2026 6:31 PM MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - Men from Texas accused of conducting bank scheme in Arizona; parents among those arrested during Gilbert enforcement operation; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, May 29, 2026.

1. Men arrested following AZ "bank jugging" case

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Three Texas men arrested in Phoenix-area 'bank jugging' case
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Three Texas men arrested in Phoenix-area 'bank jugging' case

Three Texas men face charges in Phoenix after allegedly conducting bank jugging schemes where ATM users were followed and later robbed.

2. Parents arrested following Gilbert incident

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Parents arrested, force used on young teen in Gilbert e-bike dragnet
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Parents arrested, force used on young teen in Gilbert e-bike dragnet

Gilbert Police arrested six people, including two parents, during a targeted e-bike enforcement operation that required use of force on a 14-year-old.

3. AZ man indicted over pregnant woman's shooting death

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Arizona man indicted over deadly shooting of pregnant teen: MCAO
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Arizona man indicted over deadly shooting of pregnant teen: MCAO

An 18-year-old man has been indicted on murder and other charges, according to Maricopa County prosecutors, following a shooting that left a teen girl and two babies dead.

4. Flag football league relocated after complaints from Cardinals owner's brother

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Arizona youth flag football league relocated after complaints from Cardinals owner's brother
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Arizona youth flag football league relocated after complaints from Cardinals owner's brother

The Brigade, one of the largest NFL flag football leagues in the Valley, was forced to move its games away from Cherokee Elementary School following noise complaints from a small group of nearby affluent residents.

5. New development in Nancy Guthrie case

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Nancy Guthrie: Expert says human bones found miles from her home are up to 1,000 years old
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Nancy Guthrie: Expert says human bones found miles from her home are up to 1,000 years old

In an interview with Fox News Digital, James T. Watson, an anthropologist at the University of Arizona, said the remains were found near a known archaeological site, and they belonged to someone believed to have been buried up to 1,000 years ago.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Hot weekend expected for the Phoenix area

Hot weekend expected for the Phoenix area

Parts of the state were under a Wind Advisory on Friday. Meanwhile, we are expecting a return to triple-digit temperatures this weekend for the Valley.

Get the Full Forecast

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