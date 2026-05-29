Arizona nonprofit volunteers build and deliver beds for children in need

The Brief Several Arizona organizations are partnering for a sponsored build and delivery event to provide beds and bedding to children in need. Volunteers will deliver beds to 65 children on Saturday morning, with operations expanding from an initial goal of 100 children a year to 450 children per month. The event includes participation from Christ Church Lutheran, youth charity leagues, and visiting organizers looking to expand the program's model to Tucson and Flagstaff.



Several Arizona organizations are teaming up on May 30 to make sure no children sleep on the floor.

Local perspective:

It will be a busy Saturday for volunteers with Sleep in Heavenly Peace. The nonprofit has chapters all over the United States. It provides beds and bedding for children in need. Tomorrow includes a sponsored build and deliveries.

"We have one of our big deliveries tomorrow, one of our Arcadia, and they are delivering beds to 65 children tomorrow morning. Pretty, pretty awesome," said Joe Genovese, chapter president for Sleep in Heavenly Peace. "Tomorrow's bill is sponsored by Sanderson Ford. We also have some national charity league, teenage girls and their mom, some boys team charity teens with their mom and dads. We have a few visitors from Tucson and from Flagstaff looking to start chapters throughout the state as well as our next real strong purpose. We want to use the Phoenix model to help more children throughout the state so we have visitors coming tomorrow."

Christ Church Lutheran Pastor Dave Schmitt says his congregation has been volunteering with the organization for about five years. Tomorrow nine teams from the church will be delivering dozens of beds to children in need.

"We've been able to get a lot of people involved from our church like tomorrow," Schmitt said. "I think we have 50 volunteers, and they're young and older. There's boys and girls 12 years old is when we start letting volunteers come in and so it's really become something that has involves so many people in our church."

Dig deeper:

Genovese says sponsored builds and deliveries are what helps keep their mission going.

"We had what we thought was a very plan eight years ago to raise enough money to build and deliver beds to 100 kids a year. Today, almost 8 years later, we are delivering beds to 450 children per month," Genovese said.