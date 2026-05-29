Avondale child in extremely critical condition after being pulled from inflatable pool

The Brief A 2-year-old child is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from an inflatable pool at an Avondale home on Friday afternoon. Police officers and medical personnel performed lifesaving measures at the scene near Avondale Boulevard and Buckeye Road after receiving a call around 3:40 p.m.



A child is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from an inflatable pool in Avondale on May 29.

What we know:

The incident happened around 3:40 p.m. near Avondale Boulevard and Buckeye Road when a two-year-old child was found inside an inflatable pool.

"When officers arrived, the child had already been removed from the water. Officers immediately began lifesaving measures until Avondale Fire and Medical personnel arrived and took over care," the police department said.

The child was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

What's next:

"Details regarding on how the child wound up in the pool are not available as officers are still on scene conducting their investigation," police said.

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