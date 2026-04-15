1 dead in Wittmann semi-truck crash on U.S. 60

The Brief One person died in a crash between a car and a semi-truck on April 15 in Wittmann. The crash happened at around 5 a.m. on the U.S. 60 at 211th Avenue. The U.S. 60 was closed for several hours in both directions.



One person was killed on Wednesday in a crash involving a semi-truck on the U.S. 60 in the far West Valley.

What we know:

The crash happened at 5 a.m. on April 15 at 211th Avenue.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says when troopers got to the scene, they found a car and semi-truck involved in the crash. One person died at the scene.

The eastbound and westbound lanes are back open after being shut down for several hours.

(ADOT)

What we don't know:

The person who died wasn't identified. DPS didn't release any details on what caused the crash.

One person died on April 15 in a crash involving a semi-truck along the U.S. 60 in Wittmann, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. (KSAZ-TV)

Map of area where the crash happened: