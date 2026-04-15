1 dead in Wittmann semi-truck crash on U.S. 60
WITTMANN, Ariz. - One person was killed on Wednesday in a crash involving a semi-truck on the U.S. 60 in the far West Valley.
What we know:
The crash happened at 5 a.m. on April 15 at 211th Avenue.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says when troopers got to the scene, they found a car and semi-truck involved in the crash. One person died at the scene.
The eastbound and westbound lanes are back open after being shut down for several hours.
(ADOT)
What we don't know:
The person who died wasn't identified. DPS didn't release any details on what caused the crash.
One person died on April 15 in a crash involving a semi-truck along the U.S. 60 in Wittmann, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. (KSAZ-TV)
Map of area where the crash happened:
The Source: The Arizona Department of Public Safety