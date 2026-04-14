Pilot speaks out after small plane crash-lands onto Phoenix road

The Brief A retired American Airlines pilot successfully landed his Republic Seabee aircraft on 7th Street in Midtown Phoenix after an engine problem. The emergency occurred only 10 minutes into a planned 30-minute Valley tour with two other pilots. The pilot attributes the landing to decades of professional flight training.



The pilot of the small plane that crash-landed on a Phoenix roadway over the weekend is speaking.

What we know:

Michael Tragarz and the two pilots he was flying with managed to walk away without injuries.

The pilot said he was taking his fellow pilots on a Valley tour, meant to last between 20 to 30 minutes. Instead, they ended up crashing into the roadway along 7th Street in Midtown Phoenix after just 10 minutes in the air.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Phoenix Fire Department

What He's Saying:

Tragarz is a retired American Airlines pilot, describing the moments when he managed to safely land one of his Republic Seabee aircraft as a decision he didn't second guess.

"I made the decision, I stuck to that plan and that plan was at the end of the day, hindsight, the plan was the correct one," Tragarz said. "You relive it over and over again, but you know it was so fast and there were very few options."

Tragarz said he was roughly 10 minutes into the flight when he started receiving indications of high RPM and lost control of the propeller.

"I had made a decision I was going to divert to Sky Harbor, so I was beginning a southbound turn to the right to go to Sky Harbor and I had just reached down to dial the frequency of Sky Harbor and declare the emergency when we lost power," Tragarz said.

Dig deeper:

He focused in on where to land the plane, with 7th Street right in his line of sight.

"Which you know, most of the time that place is just packed with traffic and there was nobody there," Tragarz said.

Tragarz said he ducked within roughly 50 feet of a sign, making what he called a solid landing, and attributing his cool composure to his decades of training and experience, simply putting that to use.

"I don't see it as being this heroic thing, it was just the job. After all these years, it was what you have to do to do it, and I've actually reached out to a couple of the instructors, my previous instructors and let them know I give them a lot of kudos," Tragarz said.

The backstory:

Just after 2:30 p.m. on April 12, the aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing near 7th Street and Missouri Ave. The road was closed, as tow truck drivers spent hours through the night trying to haul the plane off.

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What's next:

The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash.

Map of where the plane landed.