Peoria basketball coach arrested, accused of multiple sex crimes

Disturbing allegations coming out today about a West Valley coach accused of several sex crimes, including child molestation. Peoria police arrested the man on multiple counts Friday morning.

We spoke to the man's family off-camera. They're upset and said Holland Woods is innocent until proven guilty. But so far, Peoria police say four victims have come out, accusing him of molesting or sexually abusing them over the last several years.

Police say 57-year-old Woods, also known as "Mutt," coaches and trains kids across the Valley through a non-profit program known as Underground Basketball. Detectives arrested Woods at his home Friday morning. He cases 28 charges including molestation, sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual abuse, sexual assault, aggravated assault, sex trafficking, and kidnapping.

Police say some of the victims told them the abuse started when they were as young as 8-years-old. The charges are preliminary and may be changed.

Woods is book at the 4th Avenue Jail. Peoria police would like anyone who has more information regarding potential victims to contact them.