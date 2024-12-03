Peoria crash sends pedestrian to the hospital with serious injuries
PEORIA, Ariz. - A crash in Peoria involving a pedestrian had roads closed on Tuesday night, the police department said, but they've been reopened.
The Dec. 3 crash happened near Northern and 91st avenues, police said, just before 7 p.m. on X.
Officers say a pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a driver.
The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. It's unknown if speed or impairment caused the crash.