Peoria crash sends pedestrian to the hospital with serious injuries

A crash in Peoria involving a pedestrian had roads closed on Tuesday night, the police department said, but they've been reopened.

The Dec. 3 crash happened near Northern and 91st avenues, police said, just before 7 p.m. on X.

Officers say a pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a driver.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. It's unknown if speed or impairment caused the crash.