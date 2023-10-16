Peoria Police looking for stolen city vehicle

Officials with the Peoria Police Department say they are investigating a theft incident involving a vehicle that belongs to the West Valley city's government.

According to a statement, officers responded to the area of 81st Avenue and Kirby Street, which is near the intersection of 83rd Avenue and Cactus, for a reported carjacking involving a city employee and their vehicle at around 10:48 a.m. on Oct. 16.

"Initial reports were that the subject pushed the employee out of the way before stealing the vehicle," read a portion of the statement. "After further investigation, It was determined the employee was not contacted by the subject and the vehicle was actually stolen while the Employee was away from the vehicle."

The employee, according to police, is safe.

Police officials describe the stolen vehicle as a 2012 Ford F250 parks and maintenance truck with the City of Peoria logo on the sides and a large fluid tank in the rear. The vehicle also sports an Arizona license plate that reads G471GJ.

Officials say people should not approach the vehicle if it is spotted.

"Call 911 and notify them so officers can handle the situation," read a portion of the statement.

