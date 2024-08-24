Person dead after being pulled out of Glendale canal: PD

article

Glendale Police say crews found the body of a person in a canal on Saturday.

The incident unfolded in the area of 51st Avenue and Cactus Road. Per a statement, officers were sent to the area at around 6:44 p.m. after a check welfare call.

"The caller explained in the area of 5100 W. Cactus there was someone drifting in the canal. Or the person maybe holding on to something. They were unsure but advised the person needed assistance as they believed the person fell in," read a portion of Glendale Police's statement.

Police say when two officers arrived at the scene, they immediately attempted a water rescue, and the person was pulled out of the canal.

"The victim was transported to a local hospital after lifesaving attempts were taken by the officers and the victim was later pronounced deceased," read a portion of the statement.

Police say they will not identify the victim until their family has been notified.

Area where the incident happened