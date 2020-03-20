PG&E supports health care workers, donates nearly 1 million surgical, N95 masks

article

Pacific Gas and Electric announced on Friday they are donating nearly one million surgical and N95 masks to help support health care professionals in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

480,000 N95 masks and 470,000 surgical masks will be sent to the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) for distribution at state hospitals.

In addition, the utility's corporate foundation will donate $1 million to nonprofits focused on supporting individuals and families who are facing food insecurity and to small businesses facing economic impacts as the crisis continues.

These donations come from shareholder funds, not customers, the company said in a statement.

“This crisis is unprecedented, but we know that our path forward requires us working together and helping medical professionals and first responders on the front lines of the pandemic," said PG&E CEO and President Andy Vesey.

The company replenishes its stock of masks every year before wildfire season. They say they have enough to keep their own field workers protected in case of emergency.

PG&E and its corporate foundation will also contribute a combined $1 million in charitable contributions to support its vulnerable customers and those from underserved communities who may be experiencing hardships due to quarantine, illness, caring for loved ones or school and business closures.