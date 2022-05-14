Philadelphia police offering $20K for info on suspect who hugged man before fatally shooting him in Logan

The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is offering a $20,000 reward for information on a suspect who fatally shot a man in Logan last year.

According to authorities, the 38-year-old victim was fatally shot on Sunday, May 30, 2021, around 2:25 a.m.

The incident happened on the 1000 block of W. Olney Avenue and the suspect was caught on camera fleeing northbound on 10th Street, police say.

Surveillance video of the two men shows them hugging minutes before the suspect fatally shot the victim.

The Philadelphia Police Department is offering $20K for information that leads to the arrest of a man who fatally shot another man in Logan in May 2021.

Advertisement

Anyone with information can contact Philadelphia police anonymously here.