Phoenix apartment shooting: Woman detained in homicide investigation

A man has died after being shot inside an apartment early Sunday morning, and a woman was detained at the scene.

Officers were called to an apartment near 15th and Highland avenues around 2:30 a.m. on August 10.

What we know:

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man, later identified as 27-year-old Robert Schaezlein, shot inside the apartment.

What they're saying:

"Schaezlein was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but he did not survive and was pronounced deceased," stated Sgt. Rob Scherer of the Phoenix Police Department.

A woman at the scene was detained after admitting to being involved in the shooting. She was released after being interviewed.

"After being interviewed, the adult female was released pending additional investigation," said Scherer.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the name of the woman who admitted to being involved in the shooting. Police have not stated if any charges will be filed.

What's next:

Scherer says homicide detectives have assumed the investigation, which is ongoing.

