Phoenix bus stop shooting leaves 1 man dead and another in jail

One man is dead and another in jail after an overnight shooting in north Phoenix.

The incident occurred at a bus stop near Tatum Boulevard and Union HIlls Drive.

Nathan Page, 49, was identified as the man who was shot and killed following an argument at a bus stop nearby.

Police said when officers arrived they found Page suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Witnesses and surveillance footage from a nearby convenience store led them to request search warrants for a suspect they believed lived nearby.

The evidence led to the arrest of 31-year-old Arbron Mehaj who was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges of second degree murder.

According to police, the investigation is still ongoing.

