Phoenix couple accused of hiding skeletal remains of adopted daughter to be arraigned in court

A Phoenix couple accused of child abuse and hiding the skeletal remains of their adopted daughter are scheduled to be arraigned in court Thursday morning.

Rafael and Maribel Loera were arrested after being accused of child abuse, arson and concealing a dead body.

They have not been charged in connection to the girl's death.

Court paperwork shows the 11-year-old girl became ill in 2017 and died on the way to the hospital. Rafael Loera told police that he took the girl home, wrapped her body up in a sheet and put her in the attic, saying he feared they'd lose the other children they had adopted if they told police.

The girl's body was discovered after a fire at the home last month.

The Department of Child Safety removed the remaining kids out of the home after the discovery of the remains.