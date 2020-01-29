PD: Human remains found inside Phoenix home after fire; parents arrested

Phoenix police say human remains have been found inside a home near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road and two people have been taken into custody.

On January 20, police responded to the home after an 11-year-old girl called police saying she was home alone. Officers responded to the home and found evidence of child abuse. The Arizona Department of Child Safety then removed the child from the home.

On Tuesday, investigators returned to the home and removed two other small children and about an hour later, firefighters responded to the home for reports of smoke coming from the house.

Human skeletal remains were then found at the home and the 11-year-old's parents, identified as 56-year-old Rafael Loera and 50-year-old Maribel Loera, were arrested and booked into jail.

Rafael Loera (left) and Maribel Loera (right)