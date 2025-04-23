Phoenix father killed in wrong-way crash; road-rage shooting on SR 347 l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.
A Phoenix family is mourning the loss of a man who was killed in a wrong-way crash; a road-rage shooting broke out along a busy highway south of the Valley; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of April 23.
1. ‘He was my everything’
Featured
Phoenix man, Ricardo Quintero, 35, was killed in a wrong-way crash on the night of April 18, leaving behind his kids and wife who is pregnant. Here's how you can help them.
2. Road-rage shooting south of Valley
Featured
A road-rage shooting backed up traffic along State Route 347 south of the Valley on Wednesday morning.
3. Stabbing suspect arrested
Featured
A suspect accused of stabbing another man at the Sunset Crater National Monument Visitor Center was arrested. Deputies say the victim is expected to survive.
4. Shooting suspect sought
Featured
A man has critical injuries after being shot near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street, police said. No suspects are in custody.
5. From the gridiron to politics
Featured
Former Cardinals kicker Jay Feely is running for Arizona's 5th Congressional District seat that is currently held by Republican Andy Biggs.
Today's weather
Featured
Wednesday will be another warm day in the Valley with a high near 93°F.