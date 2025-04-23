Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix father killed in wrong-way crash; road-rage shooting on SR 347 l Morning News Brief

Published  April 23, 2025 10:01am MST
The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

A Phoenix family is mourning the loss of a man who was killed in a wrong-way crash; a road-rage shooting broke out along a busy highway south of the Valley; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of April 23.

1. ‘He was my everything’

Phoenix man killed in crash, leaving behind pregnant wife and their kids
Phoenix man killed in crash, leaving behind pregnant wife and their kids

Phoenix man, Ricardo Quintero, 35, was killed in a wrong-way crash on the night of April 18, leaving behind his kids and wife who is pregnant. Here's how you can help them.

2. Road-rage shooting south of Valley

Road-rage shooting reported on SR 347 near Maricopa
Road-rage shooting reported on SR 347 near Maricopa

A road-rage shooting backed up traffic along State Route 347 south of the Valley on Wednesday morning.

3. Stabbing suspect arrested

Sunset Crater National Monument stabbing: Suspect arrested
Sunset Crater National Monument stabbing: Suspect arrested

A suspect accused of stabbing another man at the Sunset Crater National Monument Visitor Center was arrested. Deputies say the victim is expected to survive.

4. Shooting suspect sought

Man shot in Phoenix, no suspects in custody
Man shot in Phoenix, no suspects in custody

A man has critical injuries after being shot near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street, police said. No suspects are in custody.

5. From the gridiron to politics

Jay Feely: Ex-Cardinals kicker announces run for Congress
Jay Feely: Ex-Cardinals kicker announces run for Congress

Former Cardinals kicker Jay Feely is running for Arizona's 5th Congressional District seat that is currently held by Republican Andy Biggs.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Highs in the 90s expected in Phoenix through Friday
Arizona weather forecast: Highs in the 90s expected in Phoenix through Friday

Wednesday will be another warm day in the Valley with a high near 93°F.

