Phoenix firefighters arrested; nurse reunites with man she saved | Nightly Roundup

Phoenix PD officer crashes; firefighters arrested | Nightly Roundup
From an Arizona nurse reuniting with the man whose life she saved, to 2 Phoenix Firefighters being accused of child abuse, here are tonight's top stories.
1. 2 Phoenix Firefighters to go on trial after felony child abuse allegations
Two Phoenix firefighters will go to trial after being accused of felony child abuse. Here's what court documents say happened.
2. Arizona golfer who collapsed meets nurse who saved his life
The Arizona man who collapsed while playing golf got to meet the nurse who saved his life. "He just turned around to say, ‘I love you,’ and I said, ‘We don’t know each other, but I love you too.'"
3. Family dogs maul little girl to death in Navajo County, sheriff's office says
A child was mauled to death by family dogs in Navajo County, the sheriff's office said.
4. Motorcyclist was racing 2 cars before crashing on I-17 in Phoenix: DPS
Authorities say a woman riding a motorcycle died after she raced two other vehicles and crashed near Interstate 17 and Camelback Road.
5. Phoenix officer swerved to avoid dog on road, crashed into wall: PD
Phoenix Police say an officer was not seriously hurt after crashing into a wall near 56th Street and Thunderbird Road.