Phoenix firefighters arrested; nurse reunites with man she saved | Nightly Roundup

From an Arizona nurse reuniting with the man whose life she saved, to 2 Phoenix Firefighters being accused of child abuse, here are tonight's top stories.

1. 2 Phoenix Firefighters to go on trial after felony child abuse allegations

2. Arizona golfer who collapsed meets nurse who saved his life

3. Family dogs maul little girl to death in Navajo County, sheriff's office says

4. Motorcyclist was racing 2 cars before crashing on I-17 in Phoenix: DPS

5. Phoenix officer swerved to avoid dog on road, crashed into wall: PD