Phoenix Firefighters respond to blaze at an Amazon fulfillment warehouse

Firefighters with the Phoenix Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at an Amazon fulfillment warehouse Sunday afternoon.

At around 4:45 p.m., the department received reports of a fire at the warehouse near 50th Avenue and Buckeye Road. Upon arrival, employees were already out of the building.

Fire crews found several plastic carts on fire on the second floor. They quickly extinguished it before it spread to more product on the floor, the department said.

There is water damage on the second floor with some damage extending to the first floor.

There were no injuries to Amazon employees or fire personnel.

Investigators are working to identify the cause of the fire.