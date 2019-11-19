Phoenix HVAC company donates air conditioning units to Arizona Humane Society

Two brand new air conditioning units were donated by Day and Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing to the Arizona Humane Society and the folks at the humane society say it's a huge gift because this means they can keep doing what they're doing -- rescuing animals.

Out with the old and in with the new.

"Today, we're installing two new air conditioners at the AZ Humane Society," Jeff Martin said.

Martin, the owner of Day and Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing, and his team installed two new AC units at the Arizona Humane Society's Sunnyslope campus.

"About three years ago, our entire company came together to find ways to give back to the community and presented some options and the AZ Humane Society was overwhelmingly voted to be the charity of choice," Martin said.

This is not the first time they've made such a big donation.

"In the last three years, they have donated nine AC units to Sunnyslope," Bretta Nelson said.

Nelson, who's with the humane society, says Day and Night has donated about $100,000 worth of AC units to them -- a donation that's helped immensely.

"We have a very hefty operating budget -- it's nearly $23 million dollars -- so anytime we can work with a partner like this to keep our pets safe, happy and healthy, it's indescribable really," she said.