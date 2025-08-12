Phoenix man arrested in crash that killed pregnant woman and her unborn child

The Brief Carl Squire, 51, is accused of murder and aggravated assault in connection with a deadly Phoenix crash. A woman and her unborn child died in the head-on crash on Nov. 16, 2022. Squire was allegedly under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash.



Nearly three years after a pregnant woman and her unborn baby were killed in a head-on crash in Phoenix, a suspect has been arrested.

Carl Squire, 51, was arrested on Aug. 7.

The backstory:

On Nov. 16, 2022, police say Squire was driving along 24th Street when he crossed over into oncoming traffic, crashing into another car.

A pregnant woman who was in Squire's car at the time of the crash did not survive. According to court documents, blood test results showed that the woman was three months pregnant.

A passenger in the other vehicle suffered multiple fractures.

What we don't know:

The woman who died in the crash was not identified by police.

Dig deeper:

Squire was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the crash.

"Drug paraphernalia was found on driver side floorboard and warrant was authored for blood samples," court documents read. "Sample tested positive for methamphetamine."

Carle Squire (MCSO)

Investigators say Squire was going 58 mph in a 35 mph zone when the crash happened.

Squire is accused of second-degree murder and aggravated assault. He's being held on a $500,000 bond.

What's next:

Squire's next court date is scheduled for Aug. 14.