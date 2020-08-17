Phoenix man found with a gunshot wound, later dies at hospital

article

A 30-year-old man was found shot and later died at the hospital on Sunday, Aug. 16, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of McDowell Road and 12th Street for reports of a shooting around 5 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found Thomas Garcia with a gunshot wound.

Garcia was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Through an investigation, officers learned that the shooting happened near Grant Street and 15th Avenue.

A search warrant was served at a location in that area related to the homicide.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call the Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141 or call Silent Witness 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.