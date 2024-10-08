Phoenix man killed in stabbing; suspect arrested

The Brief A 54-year-old man was killed in a stabbing on Oct. 7. The suspect, Matthew Ryan Fain, 41, was arrested in connection to his death.



A 54-year-old man was killed in a stabbing late Monday night, Phoenix Police say, and the suspect was arrested.

The stabbing happened near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive around 11 p.m. on Oct. 7.

"Upon arrival, officers located the 54-year-old victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. The Fire Department transported the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased," Phoenix Police Sgt. Mayra Reeson said.

The victim has not been identified.

The suspect, Matthew Ryan Fain, 41, was arrested in the area after investigators were able to match him to a suspect description.

Fain was booked into the Maricopa County Jail and is accused of first-degree murder.

No more details were made available.