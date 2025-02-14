Phoenix man receives new roof for free after being scammed by a contractor

article

The Brief Doug Francoeur was scammed by a contractor who took his insurance money and never completed agreed upon roof work. Sean Baker from Titan Roofing and Construction helped provide Doug with a new free roof. Francoeur and Baker provide some tips to avoid the pitfalls that Doug fell into, while making sure the same situation doesn't happen to you.



A Phoenix man is grateful to have a new roof over his head after getting scammed from a contractor that never showed.

It's a fear that many Arizonans want to avoid and can prevent by following a few important reminders.

What we know:

The roof of Doug Francoeur's home was a work in progress, but that progress was paused for a year and a half.

A contractor promised him a new roof in 2023 and never showed up to perform the repairs.

What they're saying:

"In 2024, I was calling back every three months to find out the status of the job and could never get an answer," Francoeur said. "We we're trying to get that set up. Finally, I just got frustrated with them."

The company collected his insurance money but was a no show, leaving Doug, who's the sole caretaker of his wife, in a panic.

Finally, he met people from the roofing company working on his neighbor's house.

"And Sean goes, 'hey I'll help you. I'll take care of you, I'll see what I can do for you' and hey, he's a man of his word," said Francoeur.

Sean Baker of Titan Roofing and Construction heard about the situation and decided to team up with other local companies to gift Doug a brand-new roof, free, on the house.

"We have the ability to help this guy so I don't really find a reason why we can't," said Baker.

Within a few days the job was done in way less time than the year and a half Doug had to wait.

Big picture view:

Doug received his money back from the original company but warns others to do their homework before handing over anything so as to not fall into the same trap he did.

"If you're working in insurance like I do, a check is going to come from the (insurance company) with both the homeowners name and our name on it. So we need each other to be able to be paid and why that's important is they can't leave us high and dry and we can't leave them high and dry like this situation," said Baker.

Make sure the company is licensed, bonded, insured and research them through the Better Business Bureau.

As for Doug, he and his wife are thankful for a new roof over their heads.