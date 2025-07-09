Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix man rescued from South Mountain trail due to heat

Published  July 9, 2025 2:58pm MST
Phoenix
The Brief

    • A man was rescued from the Desert Classic Trail on South Mountain due to heat-related issues.
    • It happened on July 9 at around 9:40 p.m. when temps were already over 100 degrees.

PHOENIX - A man experiencing heat-related issues was rescued on a South Mountain hiking trail on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The July 9 rescue happened around 9:40 a.m. on the Desert Classic Trail.

"Crews hiked to the patient and evaluated him on scene. Rescue crews determined the need to air lift him off the trail using Phoenix PD Firebird helicopter. The patient was then transported to the hospital in stable condition," said Phoenix Fire Captain Daniel "DJ" Lee.

The man wasn't identified, but the fire department said he was elderly.

At around the time the man was rescued, it was already over 100 degrees in Phoenix, the National Weather Service's website says.

This trail is not one of the trails that close during extreme heat days.

Map of where the trail is

