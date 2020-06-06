Phoenix Mayor, Police Chief unite with valley mothers against racism

A platform for black mothers to unite was on display in Phoenix with the support of the mayor and police chief Saturday afternoon as the push for racial equality and policy reform continues.

About a hundred people showed up to the event, but more importantly a majority of the crowd, mainly mothers, showcased a powerful moment between women standing up against racism.

“We want our children to be free just like your children are free ... to be who they were birthed here to be and that is our right, that is our human right," said Janelle Wood, founder of the Black Mothers Forum.

She spoke to families of all races. Her reminder: This fight is for all children of color.

Moments before going on stage, Wood welcomed Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams.

“If that means we have to work on the systems that were here before any one of us were here, that’s what were gonna do," Wood said. Then together, several black mothers read a vow, united in motherhood.

They are not forgetting the next generation, future mothers who realize their child could be the next George Floyd, Breonna Taylor or Dion Johnson.

“Black lives are at risk right now and we aren’t the only lives at risk, it’s all communities of color," Armonee Jackson said.

She's an Arizona State University graduate and president of the NAACP Youth and College Division in Arizona and is making waves at only 22 years old.

She's not only leading protests, Jackson wants to run for public office one day.

“I think it’s imperative for our generation to be involved and be invested in politics and know what’s going on not just nationally but locally because local elections are the most important elections," Jackson said.

Mayor Gallego made remarks in solidarity at the event as well.

“I come here not as a white woman, or as a mayor, but as a mother," she said.

Mayor Gallego and Chief Williams say their support comes from their voices as matriarchs.

“There’s some energy that as mothers, we want to leave the world better for our children. I hope that my son will be proud of what I did in this moment and feel like his children will be in a better place," Mayor Gallego remarked.

“What an amazing idea it will be -- 20 years when we look back and realize we were the agents of change with our community," Chief Williams said.

