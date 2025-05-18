Phoenix Motel 6 fire sends a person to the hospital, fire department says

The Brief A fire broke out at a Phoenix Motel 6 early in the morning on May 18. A person was taken to the hospital, and they're in stable condition.



An early morning fire at a Phoenix Motel 6 landed a person in the hospital, the fire department said.

What we know:

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road on May 18.

"Crews arrived and found smoke coming from a third floor unit. Firefighters quickly extended hose lines and attack the flames. Due to the potential of the fire command balanced the assignment to a first alarm. A ladder company was assigned to the roof to attack the fire from an elevated position. There were a total of three units affected," Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller said.

A person was taken to the hospital as a result of the fire, and they're in stable condition. Their injuries weren't detailed by the fire department.

What's next:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Map of where the fire happened: