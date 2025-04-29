Phoenix motel used as unlicensed healthcare center; Homicide investigation in New River | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a Phoenix motel used as a healthcare center that was convicted of fraud to a homicide investigation in New River that has left more questions than answers so far, here's a look at tonight's top stories.
1. Phoenix motel used as unlicensed healthcare center
FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum is uncovering how an unlicensed treatment facility operated out of a Phoenix motel with ties to a multi-million-dollar fraud case.
2. Compounding pharmacies to stop selling semaglutide injections
Compounding pharmacies will no longer be allowed to create semaglutide injections, a generic and cheaper version of Ozempic and Wegovy. This comes after a judge rejected a bid by these pharmacies to keep selling the mixture.
3. Crash in Mesa shuts down U.S. 60
One person died at the hospital following a crash early Tuesday morning along the eastbound lanes of the U.S. 60 at Sossaman Road.
4. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office investigates homicide
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Deputies have been investigating the suspicious death of a man in New River since Monday evening.
5. Tempe Police arrest more than 170 underage drinkers
More than 170 people were arrested at a single bar last week in Tempe as police crackdown against underage drinking.
Also, your latest weather forecast
A bit warmer today in the Valley, but still a nice day. We saw a high of 87°F.