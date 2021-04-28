Phoenix mother arrested after baby reportedly overdosed on fentanyl

A Phoenix mother is under arrest after her child reportedly overdosed on fentanyl, police say.

Police and firefighters received a call about a 9-month-old child that wasn't breathing on Monday. When first responders came, a blue pill containing the fentanyl was found in the baby's mouth.

Fire crews gave Narcan to the child, who is now in stable condition at the hospital.

The mother, Priscilla Caldera, told investigators that she had found a baggie with the pills in her car after giving a friend a ride.

A medical exam also revealed that the baby had a skull fracture, court documents said.

Caldera faces a child abuse charge.

Advertisement

Priscilla Caldera

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

More crime news