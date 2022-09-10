Phoenix parking lot shooting ends with a man being killed, a woman injured

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Phoenix Police say an argument led to a deadly shooting in a strip mall parking lot near 19th Avenue and Bell Road on Saturday, Sept. 10.

"One of the men fired and struck the other male and a woman who was unrelated to this incident. The suspect left the scene on foot before police arrived," says Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky.

The unidentified man died at the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital. She's expected to be OK.

There is no suspect information.