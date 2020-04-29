Phoenix PD: 4-year-old in critical condition after being shot in the head, father arrested

A 4-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after reportedly being shot in the head on April 29 near 41st Street and McDowell, officials say.

Jose Adame Solis

Phoenix police say Jose Adame Solis, 21, was showing his handgun to his 15-year-old brother. When the teen took the gun, he handled it improperly and the gun misfired, hitting Solis' 4-year-old son, police say.

Officials say Solis has been booked into jail for reckless endangerment.

The child was picked up by emergency crews at 24th and Roosevelt streets in Phoenix after his father attempted to drive him to the hospital.