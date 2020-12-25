Phoenix PD: Domestic violence suspect shot by officer near 51st Ave and Osborn

article

Phoenix Police is investigating after an officer shot a suspect near 52nd Parkway and Osborn Road on Christmas Day.

Police say they were responding to an aggravated assault and domestic violence call in the area. The suspect was reportedly trying to run over someone with his vehicle.

Before officers arrived, the suspect rammed into a parked van and fled, officials said. A group of people were standing in the front yard when police came.

As police started walking toward the home, they saw the suspect's car drive over a curb toward the people in the yard. An officer shot the suspect in response and were able to get him out of the car without further incident.

The man was taken into custody and has since been taken to a hospital for treatment.

