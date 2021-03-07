Phoenix PD looking for hit-and-run driver; may have dragged victim 'several hundred feet' with car

Silent Witness is looking for information on a hit-and-run that caused serious injuries near the Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road on Feb. 18.

The car allegedly struck the victim while driving down an alley between Bethany Home and Palo Verde Drive before stopping briefly and driving away. The car may have dragged the victim several hundred feet, police said.

Phoenix police say the suspect was behind the wheel of a white 2010 or newer sedan, and that they may live in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

